Humidity increases Tuesday with few rain showers

PITTSBURGH — You’ll feel the muggies as you step out this morning. Temperatures are anywhere from the mid-60s to the low 70s as you head out the door.

Showers will get closer to us as we approach midday. Embedded thunderstorms or heavy downpours are possible, although the overall flood risk is low. Scattered showers will try to re-develop this evening, with more numerous showers expected overnight and into early Wednesday morning.

The overall coverage of rain has backed off a bit on Wednesday afternoon, but a storm can’t be ruled out, especially with humidity levels spiking. Scattered thunderstorms will be around Thursday, with the highest chance of rain coming with the cold front on Friday. While a stronger thunderstorm is possible, the main concern for the next several days would be repeated rounds of heavy rain.

Sunshine, drier and more comfortable air settled in on Saturday behind the front. We may see another front drop south on Sunday, which would bring a few more storms before a nice cool down going into next week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group