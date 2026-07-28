Vehicle crashes into home in Penn Hills; large police presence at the scene

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A large police presence is at the scene of a crash in Penn Hills.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the 6700 block of West Barvista Drive in Penn Hills at 3:52 p.m. on Tuesday.

Video from Drone 11 shows that a vehicle crashed into a home in that area.

Allegheny County Police detectives are on scene.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more. Check back in for more updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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