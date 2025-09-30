Hundreds of rubber ducks appear in Washington County community

CANONSBURG, Pa. — It is a mystery that has an entire community “quacking up.”

Hundreds, possibly thousands, of tiny rubber ducks appeared in Canonsburg overnight.

They’re lining store windows, sitting on statues, and hanging out on benches.

The catch? No one seems to know where they came from or why they were left in the community.

“I think it grabs somebody’s attention. You stop and you look at it and you’re like ‘Oh, what a cute rubber duck,’” said Canonsburg Borough Manager Angela Senay.

“We’re always about doing something different and great and you know, someone anonymously put ducks up and down Pike Street here in Canonsburg, all over the municipal building area,” said Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome.

“Whenever we first arrived this morning, it couldn’t do anything but bring smiles to your face.”

People are spreading the fun on Facebook. Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church called them “little bright ducks of joy.”

One business said it was “lucky enough to be part of Canonsburg’s mass ducking this morning.”

So, what’s next for the ducks and whoever placed them?

“For me, I want to leave them. They bring smiles to not only our faces but the residents’ faces,” Senay said. “As long as they’re not bothering anybody and their business, I think they’re fine to stay.”

“Someone did a wonderful job to bring laughter once again back to Canonsburg,” said Rhome.

As of tonight, no one has come forward to take responsibility for the little rubber ducks.

