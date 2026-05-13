Shelter asks for public help locating men charged in alleged dog-fighting ring leaders

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The Beaver County Humane Society is pleading for help from the public in getting justice for nearly two dozen dogs that may have been used in an illegal dog-fighting ring.

Channel 11 told you when the 23 dogs were found tied outside in Aliquippa during a winter storm and taken in by the shelter back in January.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Nearly 2 dozen dogs found tied outside house in Aliquippa during winter storm

Months later, we let you know when hundreds of charges were filed against two people for the alleged dog-fighting ring.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Charges filed in alleged Aliquippa dog fighting ring; nearly 2 dozen dogs remain at shelter

Since those charges were filed in March, shelter officials say no meaningful movement toward justice has occurred.

Humane Society Police Officer Wendi Stafford says since the men charged, Ronald Dean Kidder, 48, and Terry Rahman Decarlos, 48, live outside of Beaver County, they’re relying on other agencies for help in their apprehension.

“We desperately wish things were different, but police officers are constantly in pursuit of many other persons of interest, so a focus solely on Kidder and Terry to bring them in quickly just isn’t realistic,” Stafford said.

The shelter says police have repeatedly tried to serve warrants and arrest Kidder and Terry, but have been unsuccessful.

“Officers can’t force their way into the defendants’ homes to arrest them,” Stafford said. “Until they’re encountered by law enforcement outside of their home, such as in a traffic stop or out in public, our efforts to get justice for these dogs remains indefinitely paused, and time is running out.”

Anyone who sees Kidder or Terry is asked to call 911 and anonymously report their location.

“We’re constantly in a race against time”

These dogs have now been in the care of the shelter for more than 100 days, which officials say is more than double the average maximum number of days dogs typically spend in this environment.

Shelter officials are worried because they say the dogs are deteriorating from kennel stress.

“Our staff work hard to provide daily enrichment and training to combat kennel stress, and we’re viciously determined to defeat it every day,” shelter manager Cailin Smith Rankin said. “We will not let kennel stress hurt these dogs, but we need help.”

Kennel stress comes from the unpredictable and stressful conditions that come with living in a shelter, usually resulting in behavioral complications like pacing, repetitive or destructive chewing, excessive panting and shaking.

“The isolation dogs can feel while living in a shelter is unforgiving,” Smith Rankin said. “Dogs are companion animals, and they crave social connection and a family to love. Although our staff and volunteers try to spend as much one-on-one time with these dogs as possible, we’re constantly in a race against time.”

Shelter officials say they’re doing everything they can to support the dogs by getting them out of their kennels as often as possible, but they need homes and families. But the dogs can’t get what they need until the criminal case moves forward.

Additional volunteers and foster families could ease the burden and alleviate the damaging effects of kennel stress by giving them one-on-one time or temporarily getting them out of the shelter.

Anyone interested in fostering can learn more on the shelter’s website.

“These incredible Aliquippa dogs have come such a long way, and they deserve to have fun, be excited, feel safe, and know love. Four of us at BCHS carried them out of a nightmare, but we need our communities to help us carry them home,” Smith Rankin said.

Resources are dwindling

The shelter is also facing resource issues because of caring for the dogs’ complicated medical needs stemming from abuse and neglect. As of May 1, officials say the shelter has spent more than $80,000 on these 23 dogs alone. And they’re incurring additional costs each day.

“We’re in the process of filing a civil costs of care petition with the court,” Stafford said. “While it’s no guarantee that we will ever see recouped costs, it’s at least one step we can take toward gaining ownership of these dogs and finding them the homes they deserve, especially as the criminal proceedings remain stalled.”

Even if the costs are recouped through the Costs of Care of Seized Animals Act, the process could take months.

Community members can support the care of these dogs and other homeless animals through a monetary gift.

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