3 people to face charges in burglary, theft incidents in Washington County communities

SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have identified the suspects in a series of incidents in two Washington County communities.

On Sunday, the Smith Township Police Department asked residents to check their vehicles and property after receiving multiple reports of overnight burglary and theft in Burgettstown and Langeloth.

The department announced on Wednesday that three suspects have been identified and will face charges in connection with the incidents.

Police say they will update people who made reports, though it may take time due to the “rather long list of victims.”

Residents are still encouraged to check their property for missing, stolen or damaged items and report them to 911.

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