‘I never saw anything like it’: Large hail dents vehicles in Ben Avon

BEN AVON, Pa. — On Wednesday afternoon, hail fell fast and furious in Ben Avon.

Just about every car on Flaccus Road was damaged when severe storms moved through, dropping up to ping-pong-ball-sized hail.

“It looked like snow,” Bill Garrison said. “Golf ball-sized hail, and I never saw anything like it.”

His SUV suffered dozens of dents. It’s a vehicle he just bought a few weeks ago and planned on driving to Florida. It’s a replacement for one totaled in a hurricane.

“The hail is kind of an unusual phenomenon and, when you get it, you think it’s neat for a second until you realize your car is getting crushed.”

Garrison estimated he suffered thousands of dollars worth of damage. Channel 11 drove up and down Flaccus and neighboring streets and noticed that just about every vehicle had dents from the hail.

“People are dealing with a lot of stuff, so this is not the worst thing that can happen,” Garrison said. “It’s just one of those things you don’t expect.”

