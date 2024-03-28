Idlewild improvements include updated Story Book Forest, other park enhancements

Idlewild & SoakZone is preparing for its 2024 season with an improvement project in the park’s Story Book Forest.

A large portion of the park’s path is being paved, creating better accessibility for strollers and wheelchairs

Fairytale characters will come to life with scenes from “Rub-a-Dub-Dub, Three Men in a Tub,” and “Jack and the Beanstalk,” and the lake is being refreshed, with motion returning to the windmill and waterwheels in the center.

“The upcoming Idlewild season will be full of reasons to visit, with Story Book Forest’s multiple improvements and additions, brand-new concepts for our special events plus several other upgrades throughout the park,” said General Manager Tim Heger. “We take great pride in being Pittsburgh’s Best Amusement Park for Kids and Families and strive to elevate the fun and playfulness every year for our guests.”

Also new in 2024, Skooters is adding all-new bumper cars, more than doubling the ride’s capacity, and a multi-year restoration project of the park’s Carousel in Olde Idlewild continues. The carousel horses, which date back to 1931, were stripped down to bare wood and hand-painted.

For more information visit Idlewild.com.

