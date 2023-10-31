Incumbent Dave Lozier, Nate Bible will face off in Beaver County DA debate on WPXI streaming apps

The race is heating up for the Beaver County District Attorney.

Channel 11 is hosting a debate between incumbent Dave Lozier and challenger Nate Bible.

You can watch the debate on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. and Thursday night at 9 p.m. on all of our WPXI Now streaming apps.

It will also be available to watch on WPXI.com starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Click here for more information on our to download our WPXI streaming apps.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group