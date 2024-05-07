Indiana County man sentenced to up to 50 years in prison for rape of a child

An Indiana County man was sentenced to up to 50 years incarceration for several crimes, including rape of a child.

David Gene Crawford, 48, of Homer City, was declared a sexually violent predator and sentenced to up to 50 years in a state correctional institute.

On Nov. 13, 2023, Crawford entered a guilty plea to 10 offenses including rape of a child, rape by forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, sexual assault, indecent assault of a victim less than 13 years old and incest of a minor.

A judge ordered consecutive sentences that amount to no less than sixteen years and a maximum of fifty years. Crawford must register with Megan’s Law through the Pennsylvania State Police for the remainder of his life, including the heightened requirements for a sexually violent predator.

The case was investigated by state police after a report of abuse was made to the Childline hotline. They found that the defendant sexually abused a minor for about two years. The defendant made threats against the victim if they made a report of the abuse to anyone.

“Tonight, the victim in this matter can rest knowing that the defendant will remain in the state prison system for a long time, potentially the rest of his life. This victim was very strong throughout this case and I am very thankful that they saw justice today” said District Attorney Bob Manzi in a news release. “I applaud the victim’s courage and the thorough investigation from the Pennsylvania State Police that helped put this defendant in prison for, potentially, the rest of his life.”

