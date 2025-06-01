Local woman, 2 others plead guilty to cross-state drug trafficking ring participation

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A local woman and two others from Ohio and New Jersey pleaded guilty in federal court to charges in connection with a cross-state drug trafficking ring.

A U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson says Melissa Frain, 36, of Indiana, entered a guilty plea on May 30 to charges of violating federal narcotics laws.

Also pleading were Robert Hurst, 46, of North Royalton, Ohio, and Kevin Thomas, 48, of Newark, N.J.

Officials say the three are among 27 people charged in March 2023 for their alleged participation in a cross-state narcotics conspiracy involving large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, crack and heroin.

Between about September 2021 and January 2022, Frain is said to have conspired to possess with intent to distribute and distribute quantities of mixtures of cocaine, fentanyl and crack.

The defendants will be sentenced on Sept. 17. They could face up to 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $5 million or both.

