Jackpot-winning $350K Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at local beer distributor

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash lottery ticket was sold at a beer distributor in Allegheny County.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 1-9-13-21-36, in Saturday’s drawing to win $350,000.

Willy’s Beer & Beverage, located at 1343 Freeport Road in Harmar Township, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 12,000 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

