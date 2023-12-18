Japanese steel company to purchase U.S. Steel for nearly $15B

PITTSBURGH — Japan’s largest steelmaker, Nippon Steel Corporation, is planning to purchase U.S. Steel.

A press release issued on BusinessWire says NSC plans to acquire U.S. Steel for $55 per share, for a total of nearly $15 billion.

The release says this acquisition was unanimously approved by the board of directors for both NSC and U.S. Steel. It’s expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2024.

In a post on Facebook, U.S. Steel called the transaction a “pivotal moment in our history.”

U.S. Steel will reportedly retain its name, brand and headquarters in Pittsburgh. The deal will also honor collective bargaining agreements with the United Steelworkers Union.

NSC says this transaction will “enhance its world-leading manufacturing and technology capabilities” and allow the company to expand geographically for the benefit of stakeholders.

President and Chief Executive Officer of U. S. Steel, David B. Burritt, feels confident that the acquisition is the best decision. He speaks to both U.S. Steel employees and customers in a statement that reads in part:

“This transaction realizes the tremendous value today in our company and is the result of our Board of Directors’ comprehensive and thorough strategic alternatives process. For our U. S. Steel employees, who I continue to be thankful for, the transaction combines like-minded steel companies with an unwavering focus on safety, shared goals, values, and strategies underpinned by rich histories. For customers, U. S. Steel and NSC create a truly global steel company with combined capabilities and innovation capable of meeting our customers’ evolving needs. Today’s announcement also benefits the United States – ensuring a competitive, domestic steel industry, while strengthening our presence globally. Our shared decarbonization focus is expected to enhance and accelerate our ability to provide customers with innovative steel solutions to meet sustainability goals.”

NSC President Eiji Hashimoto is excited about bringing the two companies together and says they’ve long admired U.S. Steel.

“We look forward to collaborating closely with the U. S. Steel team to bring together the best of our companies and move forward together as the ‘Best Steelmaker with World-Leading Capabilities,’” his statement said in part.

The companies are holding a joint conference call at 8 a.m. ET to discuss the transaction further.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

