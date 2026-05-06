Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $350K sold at Western Pennsylvania Sheetz

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash Five with Quick Cash ticket, worth $350,000, was sold for Tuesday’s drawing in Westmoreland County.

The ticket was purchased at Sheetz, located at 1312 South Main Street in South Greensburg.

The winning ticket matched all five balls drawn, 9-29-30-40-43.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the top prize-winning ticket.

In the same drawing, more than 8,300 other Cash Five with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes.

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