Jared Cohon, past president of Carnegie Mellon University, has died

PITTSBURGH — Dr. Jared Cohon, who served as Carnegie Mellon University’s eighth president, has died, according to the university.

Cohon, who served from 1997 to 2013, passed away in Ligonier.

“This is a devastating loss for the CMU community, for Pittsburgh and for the nation. Jerry was widely respected and immensely beloved, and his leadership and scholarship have shaped the trajectories of an untold number of Tartans over the years. His brilliant mind, unyielding energy and unimpeachable integrity have made our institution — and our society — better in innumerable ways,” President Farnam Jahanian said in part in a post on the university’s website.

Cohon worked on large-scale water problems in Argentina, China, India and the U.S. and on energy facility issues, especially nuclear waste, according to the university.

The university is planning a campus celebration of his life at a later date.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group