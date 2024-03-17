Sedan, bus involved in head-on crash in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A sedan and a bus were involved in a head-on crash in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Noblestown Road and Obey Street at 9:52 p.m. on Saturday.

Dispatchers also said one person was taken to a hospital from this scene.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit officials say their investigation indicates that the sedan drove into oncoming traffic and hit the bus.

18 people were on the bus at the time of the crash. Pittsburgh Regional Transit says none of those passengers were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

