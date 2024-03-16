3-year-old girl hit by police motorcycle after St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A 3-year-old was hit by a police motorcycle in after the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh police said the girl was hit at Stanwix Street and Boulevard of the Allies just before 1:30 p.m.

Witnesses said the child jumped out of her stroller and into the bike’s path.

Police said the girl had some bruises, but she was alert and oriented when medics arrived. She was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital in stable condition to be evaluated for any other injuries.

Boulevard of the Allies between Market Street and Stanwix Street was closed while the Collision Investigation Unit was on scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

