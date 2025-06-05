JCPenney at Beaver Valley Mall to close in the fall, officials confirm

MONACA, Pa. — JCPenney’s location at the Beaver Valley Mall will officially close in the fall, officials confirm.

A JCPenney spokesperson says the company was unable to continue its current lease terms for the location could not find another suitable location in the market.

This is the only planned store closure in the area at this time, the spokesperson says.

“We are grateful to our dedicated associates and the loyal customers who have shopped at our Monaca, Pa., location through the years, and we hope to continue serving them throughout our nearly 650 stores nationwide and at JCPenney.com,” the spokesperson says.

The Beaver Valley Mall posted on social media that the JCPenney location is having a store closing sale, with prices starting at 20 percent off.

