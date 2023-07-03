Jeanette EMS shutting down after 63 years

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Jeanette EMS announced that they will be shutting down Monday night after 63 years.

According to a Facebook post, the department will be ceasing operations at 7 p.m., citing poor reimbursement rates from insurance companies.

A plan is in place for neighboring services to provide ambulance coverage for the time being until a more solidified plan is put in place, the department said.

They continued on in the post to say:

“We are sadly not the first service to have this happen to us and we will unfortunately not be the last. We urge you, speak with your government representatives. Let them know that a plan needs to be formulated to save EMS services before it’s too late. The alarm has been sounding for years now and no changes have been made.

“For the residents, friends, visitors and everyone else in Jeannette, please know we appreciate everything you have done for us over the years. The donations, the cards, the treats. All of it has been appreciated. We ask that you please do the same for the services who will temporarily cover the city and, once named, the permanent provider for our great town.”

You can read the full announcement below:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

