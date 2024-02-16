Jeep overturns along busy road in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP — A crash that snarled traffic along a busy road in Allegheny County Friday morning has cleared, officials say.

No one was taken to the hospital after the crash along Babcock Boulevard and People’s Road in Ross Township.

First responders were working in the area of for what appears to be a one-vehicle crash, around 7 a.m.

Ross West View EMSA shared a photo of the crash, showing an orange SUV overturned on its roof.

