Joey Porter Jr. added to Steelers’ PUP list

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have added a cornerback who’s still seeking a contract extension on the physically unable to perform list.

Partway through the first day of training camp, Joey Porter Jr. was added to the PUP list.

Porter has played 47 games in his four-year career with the Steelers, recording 160 tackles, three interceptions, 31 passes defended and three tackles for a loss.

In 2025, Porter started in all 14 games he appeared in, although he left one early due to an injury. He also missed games because of injury, typically because of his hamstring, but he’s also had issues with his knee, calf and hip.

The Steelers didn’t specify the injury keeping Porter sidelined.

Porter did not participate in team activities or mandatory minicamp during the offseason while trying to secure a contract extension with the Steelers.

On Monday morning, our partners at SteelersNOW report GM Omar Khan said there’s nothing imminent between the team and Porter, but the organization is interested in keeping him long-term.

There are two other players currently on the Steelers’ PUP list, cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Donte Kent. Ramsey sustained a knee injury during minicamp and Kent suffered a foot injury during training camp last year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group