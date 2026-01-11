Journey to DICK’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon begins with training kickoff

PITTSBURGH — More than 1,500 runners and walkers participated in the kickoff event on Friday for the 2026 DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon Weekend of Events.

It marked the beginning of a four-month training period leading to the marathon weekend, scheduled for May 1–3. Marathon weekend is expected to attract a record-breaking 50,000 participants.

During the kickoff, participants enjoyed training routes including a 5K and 10K, designed with multiple pace options to accommodate all experience levels. The Peoples Pace Team and P3R Pace Team guided runners and walkers.

The kickoff event featured various on-site activations and support from sponsors, including Bare Performance Nutrition, Brooks Running and UPMC Sports Performance.

Additionally, participants could connect with the Run for a Reason Charity Program partners, showcasing opportunities to support local causes while earning a chance at free race registrations.

“The energy we see at events like today’s Training Kickoff is what makes Pittsburgh Marathon Weekend so special,” P3R CEO Troy Schooley said.

Registration for the 2026 DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon Weekend is currently open, with a price increase scheduled for Thursday. Click here to register.

