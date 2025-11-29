Pittsburgh races named among Runner’s World’s top spring 2026 races

PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh races are being recognized as running destinations!

The DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon and UPMC Health Plan Pittsburgh Half Marathon were recently recognized by Runner’s World as two of the top spring races to run in 2026.

Race organizer P3R says the recognition places Pittsburgh among world-renowned running destinations.

“To be recognized by Runner’s World alongside legendary races like London, Tokyo and Los Angeles is an incredible honor,” P3R CEO Troy Schooley said. “Their descriptions capture exactly what makes Pittsburgh special — the bridges, the neighborhoods, the skyline, and the people who cheer runners every step of the way."

Runner’s World praised Pittsburgh as “the perfect size city to host a marathon,” highlighting the course as “perfectly designed to show off everything that people love about the Steel City.”

The UPMC Health Plan Pittsburgh Half Marathon was praised for the city’s stunning backdrop and unique course design, creating a race that’s “unlike anywhere else.”

P3R says the Pittsburgh Marathon Weekend of Events is built on the belief that movement is for everyone, offering a variety of events so everyone can find their place on race weekend.

