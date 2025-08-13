Registration opens for 2026 DICK’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon

PITTSBURGH — Runners can now register for the 2026 DICK’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon.

The weekend of May 1-3 will include a range of races for runners of all ages and abilities, including:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon (26.2 miles)

UPMC Health Plan Pittsburgh Half Marathon (13.1 miles)

Official Walking Division of the Pittsburgh Half Marathon (13.1 miles)

KeyBank | UPMC Health Plan Pittsburgh BACK Half Marathon (13.1 miles)

FedEx Pittsburgh Marathon Relay (teams of 2–5)

GNC Pittsburgh 4-Mile Fitness Challenge

UPMC Health Plan | UPMC Sports Medicine Pittsburgh 5K (3.1 miles)

U. S. Steel Pittsburgh Champions Mile

Chick-fil-A Pittsburgh Kids Marathon (1 mile)

Sheetz Pittsburgh Toddler Trot

Registration for those events opened today. This is the 18th year the marathon has been held in Pittsburgh.

More than 50,000 people are expected to visit the city for the weekend of events.

“The Pittsburgh Marathon Weekend is more than a race — it’s a movement that unites our city,” said Troy Schooley, P3R CEO. “Whether you’re chasing your first finish or your fastest time, the energy, passion, and stories behind every mile make this a one-of-a-kind experience. We can’t wait to welcome thousands to the start line in 2026.”

Runners have the option to raise money for a charity of their choice when they register. Since 2009, the Run for a Reason Charity program, presented by KeyBank, has raised more than $18 million for charities that support communities on a local and national scale.

P3R predicts $1.5 million to be raised for charity in 2026.

