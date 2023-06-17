Juneteenth events being held across western Pennsylvania this weekend, here’s a list

PITTSBURGH — Juneteenth events are being held across our area this weekend.

11 News has compiled a list of places hosting local events. If you have an event you’d like to add to the list, email the information to desk@wpxi.com.

Pittsburgh

Saturday, June 17 at Point State Park:

The Jazz Ambassadors of The US Army Field Band, 2 p.m.

SAMMIE, 5 p.m.

KeKe Wyatt, 6:30 p.m.

Carl Thomas & Band, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 18 at Point State Park:

Sammie Deleon Afro-Cuban Band, 3 p.m.

Soul 4 Real, 6:30 p.m.

Erica Campbell, 8 p.m.

Monday, June 19 at Point State Park:

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, 3 p.m.

Phyllis Hyman Tribute Band, 5 p.m.

RUFF ENDZ, 6:30 p.m.

The Ohio Players, 8 p.m.

Juneteenth Fireworks, 9:35 p.m.

Sunday, June 18 at Pittsburgh Glass Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh Glass Center will host a free day of demonstrations and artist lectures

Neon and plasma demonstrations will be led by artist Percy Echols

Event is free to the public, and donations are welcome. All proceeds will benefit the center’s BIPOC scholarship fund.

Juneteenth Block Party on Saturday, June 17 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Fineview Park Shelter

Hosted by the University of Pittsburgh

Music, food trucks, Kona ice, games, caricature artist will be featured

RSVPs are required, click here to RSVP

Allegheny County

Saturday, June 17 at Sewickley Community Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kid’s activities, local vendors and artists, food, merchandise and music

Panel discussion regarding the importance of community followed by a welcome at noon

Triumph Church Choir performs from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Bounce house for kids is open from 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Poets Speak, Livefromthecity, Bryon Nash Trio

Vendors available from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m.

Washington County

Saturday, June 17 in Washington from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parade to LeMoyne Center will kick-off events at 10:30 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 17 E Walnut St, the public is invited to participate

Live music, food, vendors, games, prizes and activities for the whole family will follow at the LeMoyne Center from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Event will close with gospel hour featuring performances by Bridgeville Male Ensemble Gospel Choir, Mt. Olive Baptist Churches Mime Troupe Without Walls, and a mime performance by Truly Praise Ministry

Westmoreland County

Unity in the Community celebrations will be held throughout the county on different dates, including:

Saturday, June 17 in Jeannette from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 501 Clay Street

Sunday, June 18 at St. Clair Park in Greensburg from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, June 19 at Fireman’s Park in Arnold from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21 at 1700 Washington Street in Greensburg from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 24 at St Clair Park in Greensburg from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Many organizations and leaders will participate in the above events. Food will be available, as well as health screenings, entertainment and resource tables.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group