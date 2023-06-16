LIVE UPDATES: Jury continues deliberations in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

PITTSBURGH — The jury reached deliberations in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial Thursday and return to the courthouse Friday morning to continue.

If Bowers is found guilty, the jury will have to decide if he is sentenced to life in prison or if he’ll receive the death penalty.

WPXI legal Analyst Phil Dilucente says it shouldn’t take jurors long to decide guilt or innocence. And even though jurors may still have questions, those could come in the penalty phase — which he says is much more critical for the defense than the last 12 days — and that it will likely be a longer period of time because there are so many experts expected to testify.

UPDATE: 9:18 a.m.: Jury resumes deliberations

The clerk’s office confirms the jury started deliberations at 8:40 a.m.

#BREAKING The jury is still deliberating. We will have LIVE updates as we are on verdict watch. @WPXI https://t.co/KGaTgE7GeA — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 16, 2023

