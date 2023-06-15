Old prison site in Pittsburgh up for sale

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Pennsylvania is looking to transform an old prison in Pittsburgh, and state leaders want to know what you think.

According to our partners at the Tribine-Review, the state is looking for a buyer for the old Western Penitentiary, which closed in 2017. The prison’s main building dates back to the 1800s.

The state is inviting public comment on the potential future use of the land. Click here to read more about it and to submit comments to the state. You have until June 26 to comment.

