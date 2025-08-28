Teen shot in East Pittsburgh

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A teen was shot in East Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Allegheny County dispatchers said police were called to the 500 block of Main Street at 7:06 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a teen boy who had been shot in the leg.
Allegheny County Police believe the shooter was firing into a house when the victim was hit.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be left anonymously.
