Teen shot in East Pittsburgh

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A teen was shot in East Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police were called to the 500 block of Main Street at 7:06 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a teen boy who had been shot in the leg.

Allegheny County Police believe the shooter was firing into a house when the victim was hit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be left anonymously.

