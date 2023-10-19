‘Karts in the Dark’: Go-Kart entertainment park in Leetsdale debuts Halloween event

LEETSDALE, Pa. — Three Rivers Karting Entertainment Park in Leetsdale debuted a new Halloween event this year-- Karts in the Dark.

The Go-Kart track, axe throwing and arcade area will all be transformed into a “Haunted Wonderland.”

The themed nights will take place Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday nights from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Oct. 29.

Here’s what Karts in the Dark has to offer:

The Spooky Speedway - Experience the adrenaline-pumping excitement of Pittsburgh's Fastest Indoor Electric Go-Karts as you race through a spine-tingling spectacle of set pieces like "The Graveyard", "The Cave of Unknown", "The Spider-Web" and "The Clown Carnage Corner!" Our red cosmic track lights will illuminate your way through the darkness, adding a touch of mystique to every turn.

Haunted Hatchets - Immerse yourself in the eerie ambiance of our Axe Throwing Arena, complete with Halloween-themed targets, decorations, and a touch of fog. Test your aim and channel your inner lumberjack in this spooky setting.

Zombie Zone Arcade - Our upstairs Arcade has been taken over by little zombies trying to beat their high scores. Join in the fun as you navigate through a world of classic and modern arcade games with a ghoulish twist.

The Witches Brew: Bar & Grill - Witches have seized control of the Food & Beverage offerings, conjuring up a menu filled with your favorite frightful food and drinks. Satisfy your cravings for spooky snacks and tantalizing treats that will send shivers down your spine.

Specialty Drinks - Witches Brew and Green Goblin Juice!

The event will also include photo opportunities, music and more. Click here for more information on the event.

