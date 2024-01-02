Kenny Pickett denies refusing to be Steelers backup

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, speaking to the media before practice on Tuesday, refuted reports that he refused to be the team’s backup quarterback against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Pickett addressed the reporting in a statement before taking questions from the media.

“I saw reports out there that were attacking who I am as a person, not even getting into the player standpoint of it.

“There was not talk of me being a backup quarterback this week in terms of me being a two. If I was healthy enough to play, and if the trainers and coaches felt that if I looked good enough to play, then I was going to start and play. If they believed that I was not, and they believed that I was not, I was not going to suit up for the game.

“So whoever reported that, I don’t know where it started, it’s kinda crazy what people will write and put out there to try to prove their point or help their standpoint or their careers and what you guys do. Disappointed to see that without any proof or basis of it.

“This week, I am now the two. They feel good, four weeks out from the surgery, for me to dress and be the two. So I will be the two. I’ll do that and be ready to go for Baltimore.”

