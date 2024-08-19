Kennywood announces 2 brand-new drone shows for end of summer celebration

WEST MIFFIN, Pa. — Kennywood has announced two brand-new drone shows as it gets ready to celebrate the end of the summer.

The shows will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24, and Sunday, Aug. 25. Described as unique designs celebrating the park and the Steel City, the show will light up the sky above the Lagoon starting at 9:30 p.m.

The park will also have extended hours on both days until 10 p.m.

“Pittsburgh showed us they loved our first-ever drone show, so we decided to round out the summer season with two additional shows,” says Kennywood’s General Manager, Rick Spicuzza. “The newly added drone shows will be even better this month, with brand-new radiant light motifs for an exceptional immersive visual experience.”

