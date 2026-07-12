Kennywood delays opening due to water main break in West Mifflin

W MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood has delayed their opening time on Sunday due to a water main break in West Mifflin.

Kennywood posted on Facebook Sunday morning that their Season Passholer exclusive ride time has been postponed as well.

Guests who purchased tickets for Sunday can reach out to Kennywood on their online form for assistance.

There is no information on when water will be restored.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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