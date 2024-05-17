Kennywood, Idlewild offer free admission to military, vets while teachers get in free at Sandcastle

Kennywood and Idlewild & SoakZone will offer free admission to military personnel and veterans to celebrate Memorial Day, while teachers get in Sandcastle for free to kick off Opening Day.

The offer runs from May 23-27 at Kennywood. In addition to free admission, military members and veterans get discounted admission for up to four guests.

Idlewild’s offer runs from May 25-27 and includes discounted tickets for up to four guests.

Educators will get free admission to Sandcastle from May 25 through June 30, plus discounted admission for up to four guests.

Visit kennywood.com for more information.

