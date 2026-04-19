2-week-old eaglet at U.S. Steel nest swallows fishing hook, has emergency surgery 12 hours later

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — One of the eaglets at the U.S. Steel nest in West Mifflin ingested a fishing hook that was attached to a lure a fishing line on the live stream.

According to the Tamarack Wildlife Center, federal and state permissions were granted to remove the eaglet from the nest to be evaluated and received treatment.

It is best to not interfere with the nests, but TWC believed that the hook could cause severe injury or death to the eaglet.

The eaglet was able to get emergency surgery less than 12 hours after swallowing the hook.

X-rays showed that the hook had moved deep into the eaglet’s stomach. The hook was surgically removed.

2-week-old eaglet at U.S. Steel nest swallows fishing hook on live stream (Tamarack Wildlife Center)

2-week-old eaglet at U.S. Steel nest swallows fishing hook on live stream (Tamarack Wildlife Center)

Dr. Jesse Fallon, at the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia said, “The most dangerous first hurdle has been cleared.”

If the eaglet continues to recover, it could be returned to the nest in a week or so.

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