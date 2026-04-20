Tender moment caught on camera when Pittsburgh Pirates player throws ball to young fan at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH — A tender moment was caught on camera during the Pittsburgh Pirates’ rubber match with the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park on Friday.

The Pirates shared a clip on social media showing left fielder Jake Mangum throwing a baseball to a young fan, who then embraces another child next to him.

Asked by an interviewer what he thought of the interaction, Mangum said it was “really cool.”

“Watching the dad’s reaction to their kids catching the ball was really cool. That’s what it’s all about,” Mangum said.

You can watch the heartwarming clip below:

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group