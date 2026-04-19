Benedum Center evacuated before performance because of fire alarm activation

PITTSBURGH — The Benedum Center was evacuated before a performance on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust reported to Pittsburgh Public Safety that a fire alarm was triggered by “theatrical haze.”

Everyone inside the theater was evacuated at around 7:30 p.m. as a precaution.

Firefighters checked out the scene and learned that there was no fire and no danger at any time.

The performance of “Shucked” is now being enjoyed by the audience after the brief interruption.

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