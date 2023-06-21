Klondike returning to hometown of Pittsburgh to ask, ‘What would you do?’

Klondike is returning to its hometown of Pittsburgh to ask, “What would you do?”

Now through July 16, Klondike invites fans nationwide — virtually or in person in New York City, Austin and Pittsburgh, where Klondikes were invented — to the Klondike ‘What Would You Do’ Challenge Mobile. Participants are asked to show off their hometown pride by completing a ‘What Would You Do’: Hometown Edition challenge on-site where fans can enjoy free treats.

To complete, fans need to include at least four of their family members, friends or neighbors by posting a photo or video on Instagram with #WWYDHometownContest, tagging and following @KlondikeBar to enter. Creativity and out-of-the-box thinking is encouraged to prove why they are the #1 hometown and will be judged on group participation, creativity and Klondike spirit.

The Klondike ‘What Would You Do’ Challenge Mobile is traveling to Austin and Pittsburgh before making its final stop in New York City on National Ice Cream Day:

Austin, TX – Saturday, June 24

Pittsburgh, PA – Sunday, July 9 from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Market Square, between 4th and 5th Avenue

New York City, NY – Sunday, July 16

The challengers will be judged by the Klondike team and actor/comedian Joel McHale. The winner will receive a personalized shoutout video from McHale for their hometown, a block party and will be featured on limited-edition Klondike Bar packaging.

