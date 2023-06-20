Pittsburgh activist arrested at Juneteenth parade says video will prove his innocence

PITTSBURGH — A local political activist, who once ran for Allegheny County Executive, that was arrested at the Juneteenth parade over the weekend told Channel 11 Chief Investigative Reporter Rick Earle that he has video of the altercation with the mayor’s bodyguard.

Will Parker said that the video will prove his innocence.

Parker declined to release the video, telling Earle he’s saving it for court.

Parker told Earle that he showed up at the parade to celebrate but also to question Mayor Ed Gainey about some policies he doesn’t agree with.

Among other things, Parker claims Gainey isn’t doing enough for minority-owned businesses in Pittsburgh.

Parker also said he was upset with the mayor’s handling of the Juneteenth celebration.

The organizer held a news conference earlier in the week claiming that the city and the state were standing in the way of the celebration.

The mayor denied that and said the celebration was never in jeopardy.

Channel 11 was at the parade and shot video of Parker in a heated exchange with some of the marchers.

At that point, Parker was walking behind the mayor and Allegheny County Councilmember Bethany Hallam.

The mayor’s bodyguard, Detective Michael Gay, was also walking near Parker.

Parker has confronted the mayor before and he’s no stranger to controversy.

He’s known for showing up at events with a bullhorn and speaking his mind.

Earle spoke with Parker via Zoom Tuesday afternoon.

“The mayor understands he’s not above public scrutiny, so he basically told everybody around him to let me go. He knows my style of protest. He knows that I never put my hands on anybody. He knows that I’ve never threatened anybody,” said Parker.

According to the criminal complaint, police said Parker elbowed Allegheny County Councilmember Bethany Hallam in an attempt to get to the mayor.

Hallam was seen in our video walking behind the mayor.

Earle: Did you shove or elbow Bethany Hallam?

Parker: No, not at all. And I wish that you know people, know myself and Bethany we both have big mouths, we’re both very outspoken, and I’m waiting for her to come forward and clear my name.

The criminal complaint accusing Parker of aggravated assault of a police officer and disorderly conduct says Parker threatened to elbow one of the mayor’s bodyguards and then shoved him.

Earle: Did you shove Detective Gay?

Parker: No, not at all, all I heard was the chief say, ‘Take him down to the ground right now.’

Parker claimed the city’s new Police Chief, Larry Scirotto, who is seen on the video helping officers put Parker into a police SUV after the altercation, ordered his takedown and arrest.

The mayor’s other bodyguard then moved in and took Parker to the ground.

Parker said it didn’t have to come to that.

Parker: Here was an opportunity for the Police Chief to show his de-escalation skills, his mediator skills but instead I guess he chose to score some brownie points with the mayor and just went rogue.

Earle: So in your estimation, you didn’t do anything wrong? You were within your legal right to protest? You didn’t make any aggressive moves? You didn’t shove anyone?

Parker: That’s correct. Like I said I’m a professional protester. I know my limits. My words are more powerful. I do not have to put my hands on anyone. I will never put my hands or threaten anyone during any of my protests. I don’t have to.

