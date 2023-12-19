Kraft Heinz gifts Aliquippa School District custom ketchup bottle to celebrate football team

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — What better way to celebrate a state championship win than with a bottle of Heinz Ketchup?

The Aliquippa School District received a custom-made glass ketchup bottle honoring the high school football team.

The letter from Kraft Heinz addressed to the school district said:

This year, Kraft Heinz also brought back “Heinz Field” to Aliquippa High School. The team played its first game on the field in September.

