Kraft Heinz gifts Aliquippa School District custom ketchup bottle to celebrate football team

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Aliquippa Football Heinz Ketchup Bottle The Aliquippa School District received a custom-made glass ketchup bottle from Kraft Heinz honoring the high school football team’s state championship win. (Aliquippa School Distrcit Facebook Page)

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — What better way to celebrate a state championship win than with a bottle of Heinz Ketchup?

The Aliquippa School District received a custom-made glass ketchup bottle honoring the high school football team.

The letter from Kraft Heinz addressed to the school district said:

This year, Kraft Heinz also brought back “Heinz Field” to Aliquippa High School. The team played its first game on the field in September.

