Aliquippa Football set to play first home game since Oct. 2021 at new Heinz Field

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A home game for Aliquippa Football has been a long time coming.

The Quips are taking their brand new field, the new Heinz Field, for the first time since October 2021 on Friday night in front of what’s expected to be a packed house.

Channel 11′s Jenna Harner spoke with the Quips about how this is so much more than just a new stadium.

For the team, and head coach Mike Warfield, it’s been a long wait and recognition that’s been long overdue.

“I was like, ‘Man, this is a great feeling,’” said Jayace Williams, who plays tight end and defensive end.

“I was like, ‘Wow, I really get to play on this,’” said DeMarkus Walker, a wide receiver and defensive back.

The new stadium comes with new turf, no more muddy end zones, a new scoreboard for quips highlights to be on full display and new bleachers that welcome even bigger crowds on Friday nights.

“I was just shocked because like my whole life, we just been playing at the Pit with grass and mud slipping and all that. Now we got turf, so ain’t no excuses,” said wide receiver and cornerback Brandon Banks.

“I think we have to give our kids what they deserve. They didn’t deserve what they had,” Warfield said. “The conditions of the field, the conditions of the field house when I first got here was not good at all. So this is what they deserve because they worked for it.”

For the Quips, this new chapter signifies so much more than just updated facilities.

“It’s gonna be worth a lot, because, you know, everybody was tired of us traveling to play other places for our home games, because we didn’t have a field,” Williams said.

“I wanted the narrative to change that we’re more than just this. They’re good kids. They’re good students, they’re sons, we have our struggles like everyone else. But all in all, they’re accomplishing great things,” Warfield said.

And when it comes to the massive crowds they’re expecting to see throughout the season, the team is ready.

“It’s gonna be you know, loud, live, and big, you know, cuz everybody’s gonna come and watch us play our first home game here,” Williams said.

“Everybody comes to watch the games every Friday so coming to see the new field I’m pretty sure everybody’s gonna be here, even the older people,” said Walker.

All the players and coaches have shirts on that say Heinz Field Aliquippa: Inaugural Game.

The Quips are excited, locked in and ready to kick off a new era at the new Heinz Field.

