Kraft Heinz reorganizes into three global regions

PITTSBURGH — Kraft Heinz Co. will reorganize into a new global operating structure under the leadership of CEO Steve Cahillane, who took over the food manufacturer in January and soon stopped the company’s planned separation.

The latest changes will combine operations into three regions: North America, which will include the United States and Canada; Europe and Pacific Developed Markets; and Emerging Markets. North America will continue to be led by Nico Amaya; the new Europe/Pacific Developed Markets will be led by Willem Brandt, who is regional president of Europe; and Marcel Regis will become regional president of emerging markets.

Kraft Heinz’s procurement and supply chain will become one under Janelle Aydin, global chief procurement and supply chain officer. Chief Omnichannel Sales & Asia Emerging Markets Officer Cory Onell and Global Chief Supply Chain Officer Flavio Torres will become advisers to the company during a transition period.

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