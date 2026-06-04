Lane restrictions planned for part of Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard in Dravosburg

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — Lane restrictions are scheduled to begin June 1 on a section of Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard, which becomes Richland Avenue, in Dravosburg.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike advises motorists of these restrictions, which are necessary for waterline relocation work associated with the Mon/Fayette Expressway Project.

The single lane closures will occur on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., affecting both northbound and southbound traffic. This specific section of roadway work is located between 5th Avenue and the newly relocated Circle Drive.

The waterline relocation is a key component of the Mon/Fayette Expressway Project. These lane restrictions are expected to last for approximately two weeks.

The work is scheduled to be finished June 12, weather permitting.

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