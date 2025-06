SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. — Access to some South Strabane businesses is currently limited because of a massive sinkhole.

The South Strabane Fire Department says the large sinkhole formed because of flood waters on Saturday.

The sinkhole is blocking access to Oak Spring Plaza. The Eat’n Park in that plaza is also temporarily closed.

