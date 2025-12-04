Large water main break floods roadway in Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — A large water main break has flooded a busy roadway in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood.

The break at the intersection of Sarah Street and East Carson Street was reported around 3:50 a.m.

Pennsylvania American Water said that crews are working to get the water turned off. Once the break is isolated, they will begin repairs and have more information on the extent of the break.

As of 6:50 a.m., the water has not yet been shut off.

There is a lane restriction on East Carson Street, but traffic is getting by.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

