Large water main break shuts down part of busy Bethel Park roadway

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Part of a busy Bethel Park roadway is closed while crews work to repair a water main break.

Bethel Park police notified community members around 9:30 p.m. Saturday that Library Road was closed at Berryman Avenue in both directions because of a large water main break.

A Channel 11 photographer saw crews working to repair the break on Sunday morning.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long it would take for that section of Library Road to reopen. Police are asking drivers to find alternative routes in the meantime.

