Lawsuit against Pennsylvania medical staffing agency claims employee sexually assaulted patient

A lawsuit has been filed against a Western Pennsylvania home care and medical staffing agency after an employee pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a patient.

The suit, filed against Brightstar Care of SW Pennsylvania, alleges Vanessa Callendar sexually assaulted a patient when she was supposed to be providing care.

Callendar was hired by Brightstar after being fired from her previous employer for inappropriate sexual behavior, the plaintiff’s attorney said.

“Ms. Callender came to my client’s home to provide care during the night shift. In doing so, she helped my client to bed and then sexually assaulted her in multiple ways. Before leaving she made the remark that she would be back to do it again tomorrow,” attorney Amy Mathieu said in a press release.

The victim is an adult with serious medical conditions, including multiple sclerosis.

Mathieu said her client has been diagnosed with PTSD, depression and anxiety because of the assault.

In March, Callendar plead guilty to institutional sexual assault. She will be sentenced on May 29.

Channel 11 has reached out to Brightstar. An employee who answered the phone said they had no comment.

