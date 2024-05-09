Washington County man who worked in probation department arrested on child pornography charges

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A Washington County man who worked in the probation department has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Zachary Nee was arrested overnight after a lengthy investigation that started in Ohio.

Parents of a 13-year-old girl contacted police after Nee allegedly sent their daughter sexual items in the mail. Police say the two had been communicating over Snapchat.

In one exchange the teen mentioned their age gap and Nee allegedly said, “I know I said I’m sorry. I need you though, I want to be with you until I die.”

Police in Peter’s Township confiscated electronic devices from Nee’s home and filed nearly 100 child pornography charges.

Law enforcement leaders, including the Peter’s Township Police chief and the Washington County District Attorney told WPXI’s Cara Sapida that parents must check up on their young teenagers phones, and remind them of the dangers of Snapchat and other apps where you can be contacted by strangers.

“You have to be very diligent watching what children put on there, it’s a lot different than it once was,” said Walsh. “A different time with social media, kids are young vulnerable and there are people out there that want to take advantage and manipulate children.

Police say Nee worked in adult probation and was set to transfer to juvenile probation shortly before this investigation began. Our requests for his current job position with the county went unanswered.

