Layne’s Chicken Fingers opens its first Pittsburgh location

PITTSBURGH — A Texas-based chicken tender restaurant has opened its first Pennsylvania location -- and it’s right here in Pittsburgh.

Layne’s Chicken Fingers is now open at 3621 Forbes Avenue in Oakland, right by Pitt’s campus.

They will be holding a grand opening celebration on Friday. They will have a prize wheel available for guests to spin for a chance to win a range of prizes. In addition, the first 20 people in line when doors open at 10:30 a.m. will win free Layne’s for a full year.

The restaurant is open 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the weekdays and then 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. on the weekends.





