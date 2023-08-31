Heinz History Center, Fort Pitt Museum offering free kids admission this fall

PITTSBURGH — The Smithsonian-affiliated Senator John Heinz History Center and Fort Pitt Museum will offer free admission for kids this fall — September, October and November.

Beginning this Friday through Nov. 30, all kids aged 17 and under will receive free admission to the History Center, which includes the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum, and Fort Pitt Museum, located in historic Point State Park, thanks to the support of UPMC and UPMC Health Plan. Regular admission rates apply for all adult visitors.

At the History Center, families can explore six floors of engaging exhibitions and vibrant learning spaces, and visitors to the Fort Pitt Museum can step back in time and discover the world-shaping events that occurred right here in Western Pennsylvania.

The History Center and Fort Pitt Museum are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regular admission at the History Center is $20 for adults, $18 for seniors (aged 65+), $11 for students with valid IDs, and $2 off admission for retired & active duty military. Regular admission at the Fort Pitt Museum is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (aged 65+), $6 for students with valid IDs, and $4 off admission for retired & active duty military.

For more information, visit heinzhistorycenter.org.

