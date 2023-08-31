Display windows smashed at downtown clothing store

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were called to a downtown business overnight for what appears to be an attempted burglary.

Several display windows at Brooks Brothers on Smithfield Street were smashed. Police tape marked off an area where shattered glass could be seen covering the sidewalk.

Only Channel 11 was there when police took mannequins from the scene and what appeared to be rolled-up clothing.

No other information was immediately available.

We’ve reached out to police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

