Popular restaurant abruptly closes, shocking staff and customers

CRANBERRY, Pa. — A restaurant within a popular Cranberry Township shopping plaza abruptly shut its doors this week.

The Houlihan’s, located within the Streets of Cranberry off of Route 19, closed permanently for business on Monday, shocking both customers and employees.

One staff member told Channel 11 that workers received no notice of the shutdown, and arrived for their shifts, only to see the sign being torn off of the building. That worker stated that shift schedules had been out through late September. Now, they’re scrambling to find new employment.

